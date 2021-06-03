 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $280,000

Beautiful backyard views of the Ruby Mountains. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is located near the Horse Palace and sits on over 2 acres of land. The large kitchen gives you ample room for cooking and visiting with the family. The kitchen has an island with breakfast bar seating, beautiful pine cabinets, a tile backsplash, and a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The master bath features a large platform soaker tub, a walk-in shower, double sinks, and plantation-style shutters. Two additional bedrooms and a second full bath make this the perfect choice. The home also has an office which could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom. The large laundry room has a utility sink. The detached garage is insulated and has an automatic door. A quiet neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views makes this home a great choice. View More

