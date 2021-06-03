3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $475,000

Beautiful views of the Ruby Mountains! Horse property with over 4 acres of land! This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home is a gem. The living room has a fireplace. The kitchen, dining room, and living room have hardwood floors. This home also has a den, an office, and a sunroom. The sunroom has been designed with skylights, a pellet stove, and a hot tub. The basement can be finished or used for additional storage space. The front of the home has a covered porch, perfect for admiring the beautiful view. The property is landscaped with mature trees and would be a wonderful location to keep horses. The home has a large shop plus an oversized double garage. With so much to offer and over 4 acres of land, this home is a must-have! View More