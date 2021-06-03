4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,000

Beautiful new listing in a great location! Home has owner pride throughout, featuring open floor plan with master suite and 2 bedrooms on the main level. The basement has 1 bedroom, office/den as well as a large family room that is perfect for entertaining all your Family and Friends! The outdoor space features a large covered deck with amazing views and beautifully landscaped back yard. Roof is less than 5 years old, windows are new, as well as the furnace. Interior of home has a fresh coat of paint, and is move in ready! Schedule a showing today this home won't last long! Sellers to review all offers on 05/16/21. Hutches in dinning room do not stay. View More