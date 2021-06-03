4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $243,800

Nice home conveniently located close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Upon entering you will be greeted with great natural light and a spacious living area. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar and is open to the dining room. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and the master bath has a soaking tub and a stand up shower. An additional 3 bedrooms and a second bathroom make this home functional and comfortable so everyone has their own space All appliances are electric and on top of all these a brand new roof will be installed. Come and see this home and make it yours! View More