5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $440,000

Welcome to the Pebble Lane Hilltop Home! Located in county, but minutes from the city, shopping, highway, restaurants, & schools! 3.5acres (fully fenced) ready for animals! This is an incredible find-for the renovation go-getters! The main level has a formal living w/ propane fireplace & mantel, dining room, pellet stove, kitchen with cabinets galore, island, double oven, range, fridge, pantry, laundry, breakfast nook/more dining, half bath & access to the 3 car garage. Upstairs (split from the other bedrooms) the master is amazing (your own little sanctuary!) with bench seating, propane stove, soaker tub, double vanity, walk-in closet, & large windows for incredible views. On the other side there are 3 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Next level down is the family room, kitchenette set-up, & access to outside & another fireplace. Basement has a full bathroom, storage rooms, & bedroom (possible mother-in-law suite?). This home does need renovations, but for this price-you just can't beat having over 4,000sqft to make YOUR OWN! Mature trees in front yard with grass, lean-to's, fenced for any kind of animal. Private well & septic system. There is SO much potential & room to grow! View More