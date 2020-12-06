WNFR Round 3: Egusquiza/Graves make it two in a row

Through three calves, Solomon has taken advantage of Smidt’s misfortune and his own fortuitous chance during his seventh WNFR.

“The first round I didn’t know how to feel. My heart goes out to Caleb and his family. He worked hard to get here like all the other contestants. At the same time, God has other plans, and I had to accept his blessing with a joyful heart,” Solomon said. “I made up my mind today (Saturday) that I’m going to rope for him all week. I don’t know the history of any calves and I hadn’t roped in the building like everyone else. I backed into the box and did what I’ve worked for my whole life.”

He split fifth in the first round and captured the Round-3 win on Saturday night with a gorgeous run of 7.0 seconds — doing the bulk of his damage on the ground.

“It was all God,” said Solomon. “I wasn’t supposed to be here. I’ve been trying to do what God’s called me to do, which I didn’t know it would be rodeoing here this week.”

Solomon took three swings — going farther down the arena than some of his competitors — made sure he caught his calf, stayed in his stirrup long enough to set up his run, double-grabbed his slack and turned the calf to the inside.

From there, it was just like tying from the post in the practice pen.