SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Members of the Togo wolf pack in the Colville National Forest of eastern Washington state killed one cow and injured another last week.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Togo pack is responsible for five depredations in the past 10 months, including two last November and one in May.
The agency said Monday that it was alerted last week about a potential wolf depredation near Danville, Washington. Staff have confirmed the cow was killed by a wolf or wolves.
The agency's policy allows the killing of wolves that prey on livestock three times in a 30-day period or four times in a 10-month period.
The agency says it will continue to monitor the Togo pack as it considers its next steps.
