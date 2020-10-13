Woman’s breast cancer ‘dream team’ challenged by pandemic

“So either myself and my brothers would kind of swap between lunch breaks, and go there just to try to talk and get her mind off things,” Tawanna Shuman said.

When they weren’t there it was her husband Ronnie, who’s retired, or her pastor Bishop Thomas Sills of Connors Temple Baptist Church and his wife the First Lady Darlene Sills.

In January, Allen started losing her hair. It was expected, but still devastating.

Tawanna Shuman learned about it by phone just after she dropped her son at school and she was driving to work at Medbank where she’s a case specialist.

“(My mom) said, ‘My hair’s falling out.’ And it was a long pause. At this point, I didn’t know what to say,” Shuman recalled. “And I called my brother immediately. I said, ‘Hey, listen, we need to try to keep her with these caps.’ She loved these cancer caps.”

Surgery and radiation, alone

But that was far from the end of treatment. In June, she had surgery. She had to go in alone.

In her mind, Allen repeated the Bible verse “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadows of death, but I will fear no evil because God I know that you are with me.”