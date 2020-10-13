Woman’s breast cancer ‘dream team’ challenged by pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — They call themselves the dream team, though this last 12 months or so have been a nightmare in some ways.
First, Symenthia Shuman Allen, 53, found a lump in her left breast in early October 2019. It scared this mother of four because her own mom had died of breast cancer when Allen was just 19.
She spent about a week wishing the lump away, and then while accompanying her husband to his next doctor visit, Allen mentioned it to their primary care physician assistant. Mallory Williams examined Allen immediately and didn’t like what she found.
A mammogram and biopsy confirmed there was a problem.
Her two adult children, her husband, her pastor and his wife plus a few close friends — dream team plus reserves — sat around the doctor’s table with her when she received her diagnosis: triple negative breast cancer.
This type of breast cancer, which accounts for about 10% to 15% of all breast cancers, tends to be more common in women younger than age 40, who are African-American, or who have a BRCA1 genetic mutation, the American Cancer Society reports. “Triple-negative” refers to the fact that these cancer cells don’t have receptors to the hormones estrogen or progesterone and also don’t make too much of the protein called HER2. That limits the treatment options.
Triple negative breast cancer grows and spreads faster than other types of invasive breast cancer and typically has a worse prognosis, the American Cancer Society reports.
“It was shocking,” said Allen, who cried at the news. “It was very emotional for me because my mom died of breast cancer at the age of 40.”
Son James Shuman, 26, took notes at the meeting. Daughter Tawanna Shuman, 34, sat by one side. Husband Ronnie Allen sat on the other.
Her two younger daughters, Keiryiah, 16, and Mirclea, 20, both were born with cerebral palsy and are medically fragile. Allen adopted them when they were infants.
Allen’s family and friends would stay at her side until COVID restrictions meant they couldn’t.
Chemo, alone
Allen started her chemotherapy treatment two days after Christmas at the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion. She was scheduled for every Friday.
Her chemotherapy began with a drug nicknamed the “Red Devil” for its color and harsh side effects on the heart. A nurse injected it from two long syringes into a surgical port in Allen’s chest. Even before COVID, only one visitor at a time is allowed with the patients receiving chemo. Allen drew strength from their nearness.
“So either myself and my brothers would kind of swap between lunch breaks, and go there just to try to talk and get her mind off things,” Tawanna Shuman said.
When they weren’t there it was her husband Ronnie, who’s retired, or her pastor Bishop Thomas Sills of Connors Temple Baptist Church and his wife the First Lady Darlene Sills.
In January, Allen started losing her hair. It was expected, but still devastating.
Tawanna Shuman learned about it by phone just after she dropped her son at school and she was driving to work at Medbank where she’s a case specialist.
“(My mom) said, ‘My hair’s falling out.’ And it was a long pause. At this point, I didn’t know what to say,” Shuman recalled. “And I called my brother immediately. I said, ‘Hey, listen, we need to try to keep her with these caps.’ She loved these cancer caps.”
Surgery and radiation, alone
But that was far from the end of treatment. In June, she had surgery. She had to go in alone.
In her mind, Allen repeated the Bible verse “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadows of death, but I will fear no evil because God I know that you are with me.”
“And I would just ponder that and keep that in my heart,” she said. “Because I was so scared and it was nobody with me. But only God.”
By 3 p.m. that day she was discharged. Her family was waiting in the parking lot.
In late July she started radiation. Again, no visitors for the Monday through Friday appointments that lasted until Sept. 8.
“Many mornings I just didn’t even want to walk through the door,” Allen said. “You just prayed.”
Waiting in the parking lot, her husband Ronnie would sometimes pray with another pastor and friend, Rodney Cutter.
“And when I come out of here, it’s like my head is spinning sometimes and I’m walking sideways because you know that stuff is powerful,” Allen said. “There’s some powerful stuff coming out that machine.”
Now, treatment’s over. She’s cancer free. She celebrated over the weekend with a little trip. A pandemic-safe one.
