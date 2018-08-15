ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Industries work hard to prevent emergencies, but if a major accident were to happen nearby, Sweetwater County has the best mine rescue teams in the nation ready to respond.
Local teams ruled at national competition in Kentucky late last month, perhaps signaling a return to the local tradition of countrywide dominance.
Genesis Blue team members returned home with national championship trophies in field competition, while Ciner Blue edged them out by 2.5 points to earn overall champion honors and a large traveling trophy.
Eight local teams — two from each trona mine — traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, for the Metal and Non-Metal 2018 National Mine Rescue Contest. Forty-two teams from 16 states challenged one other in three major categories including field, first aid and technician team. Sweetwater County teams placed first in two of the three categories and earned top finishes in every division.
It’s been 10 years since a local team earned the national field championship. Prior to that, though, Sweetwater County won every national field contest from 1996-2008. Overall champion is a fairly new award, first presented in 2002, with local teams winning the contest in 2008 and 2010.
Cindy Phillips, a local mine rescue fan and supporter, traveled to Kentucky for this year’s event. She was impressed with the results.
“They did amazing,” she said of Sweetwater County teams. “I am extremely proud of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.