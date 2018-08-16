SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah mother says she decided to donate nearly $400 worth of toys that her 6-year-old daughter had secretly ordered from Amazon to a Salt Lake City children's hospital.
Catherine Lunt told KSL-TV on Tuesday that she didn't learn about her daughter's secret shopping spree until it was too late to stop most of the orders.
The family shared a photo of little Katelyn smiling mischievously next to the stack of Amazon boxes on social media. Their story went viral this week.
Lunt says after she found about it, she considered returning the toys to Amazon, but decided they should go to the Primary Children's Hospital instead.
She says her daughter, Katelyn, was born at that hospital.
