Youth golf instruction at Spring Creek Golf Course

SPRING CREEK – Junior golf registration begins this Saturday at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The program is for youth five to 13 years of age. Registration begins at 8 a.m. May 15 and is limited to 60 participants. A parent or guardian must complete the registration and show proof of insurance before a child will be allowed to participate.

The program costs $25 and includes four days of basic golf instruction, general rules and etiquette and a golf t-shirt. Four Monday tournaments will be held beginning the week after lessons are completed. The tournaments cost $5 per player if a child does not have a season pass. Lunch and awards will be provided by the tournament sponsors.

The program runs from June 8-11 with classes being held each day at 8, 9 and 10 a.m. This allows for 20 students per class. If a child does not have clubs they will be provided during the lessons and tournaments.

For more information contact the Spring Creek Golf Shop at 753-6331.

