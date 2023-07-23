ELKO – “Show ready! Load! Fire!”

At the start of each relay, those are the words called out for members of the Northeastern Nevada Rifle and Pistol Association’s Elko Long Range Varmint Silhouette as they engage in their monthly target shooting match.

The goal is to hit as many silhouettes of squirrels, crows, chucks, coyotes, rabbits, bobcats and badgers as possible as they dangle from bracketed posts ranging from 276 to 800 yards away. Participants shoot prone on a mat using bipods or packs to steady the rifle.

The matches are an opportunity for avid hunters to learn techniques and sharpen skills. Cody Colyer, match director, said he has fun each time but also sees the difference in his hunting behaviors before and after joining the ELRVS.

“It’s not about the competition, it’s really about the camaraderie and growing with the sport, being a better shooter and being able to take this out into the field and apply it in your hunting,” Colyer said.

On the third Saturday of each month, as many as 20 members of the ELRVS gather at the Elko County Shooting Range. Each member has two-and-a-half minutes to hit five target strings eight times during the match. They are required to bring a limited amount of 40-50 rounds of .17 to .338 caliber, but the ideal to use is .243. To prevent fire danger, no steel core rounds are allowed.

Memberships are $25 per person. New participants enter in the Marksman class and can climb up the ranks to Expert or Master class.

Colyer and his wife Mary, along with assistant match director Jordan Petker, organize the matches. They set up the targets, manage social media and encourage new and frequent members as they hone their skills on the shooting range.

Entrants are required to bring their own spotting scopes or binoculars, a rifle with adjustable target-type scope or holdover reticle, eye protection and ear muffs. A heavy-barreled, precision-type rifle is recommended.

A safety briefing is conducted before the match after members are separated into squads to shoot three or four relays. Each person will shoot a total of 40 shots during the match.

All people on the shooting range must adhere to the rules and obey commands such as “load,” “fire,” “cease fire” and “cold range” when given.

Throughout the match, members trade spots from the rifle to the spotting scope.

Spotting can also hone skills in observing trace, reading hit and miss dust patterns, and detecting correct target behavior for hits.

On July 15, members gathered under three easy-up canopies at the Elko County Shooting Range. Arranged into squads, each shooter had a spotter looking through a scope to verify hits and misses, marking down points on a scorecard.

Colyer explained the matches allow members to “help each other. We see what everyone else has, and answer a lot of questions. A lot of us make a lot of changes, but we are also growing.”

Celebrating success

The winners of each match are presented with a beer stein for first place and a tumbler mug for second and third place. The member with the least amount of hits is presented with a shot glass. The drinkware is laser engraved by Colyer with the ELRVS’s logo and initials.

“We used to have a cheap little ribbon, then we started making cups and then we bought a laser,” Colyer said.

The progression to better prizes is an indication of ELRVS’s growth.

“Our last match in June we had $17,000 of donated prizes. It was pretty awesome,” he said.

When ELRVS started matches, “we were lucky to get five or six people out here,” Colyer said. Now, ELRVS has grown to as many as 40 members during last month’s match and averaging about 20 to 25 at the third Saturday matches.

Although the pandemic reduced numbers for a while, Colyer said attendance was picking up again.

“It has definitely grown.”

An addictive hobby

Long-range rifle matches draw all kinds of people. Colyer said one family that drove in from California had their three daughters participate.

“There’s a lot of wife-and-husband shooters that come,” he said. “Usually we have at least two or three females, and one or two youth.”

For those under 18 wanting to join, they must be accompanied by a parent for the duration of the match.

It’s an addictive hobby. Colyer said members travel to long-range rifle matches out-of-town such as Ely and Parma, Idaho. There are hopes for Reno’s shooting range to reopen, which would add to the ELRSV’s calendar of matches for its enthusiastic members.

Game-changers

Technology has changed the game for long-range shooters. “Today’s scopes are nothing like the scopes of yesterday, these things are so crystal clear,” Colyer said. “You’d be amazed at how clear that target is. You can see it way out there.”

During the match, chamber chillers are used to keep the barrels from overheating. These range from fans to a wet chamois. “Heat will affect your placement out there, big time.”

Earmuffs have also advanced with technology with newer styles that mute reports but allow conversations to be heard. Colyer uses Walker Game Ears, which are earbuds instead of earmuffs.

The different styles of protective gear depends on the person, Colyer explained. To get closer to the scope he prefers earbuds, whereas the headsets prevent him from getting his face closer on the stock of his rifle.

“Everybody shoots a little different. Everybody has a different set up,” he said. “You evolve in your shooting when you start out. They’ll go through rifles over the years. They’ll want to shoot a different bullet or cartridge altogether. It’s always about another challenge.”

Other ways to practice

ELVRS is one of five disciplines within the Northeastern Nevada Rifle and Pistol Association club.

Other monthly matches include the National Rifle League 22 Rim Fire Series—NRL22, International Defensive Pistol Association—IDPA, the U.S. Practical Shooting Association and the Steel Challenge Shooting Association.

Points recorded at matches from each discipline – including ELRVS – are posted on national rankings and standings.

To learn more, visit the Northeastern Nevada Rifle and Pistol Association website at www.nnrpa.org follow them on Facebook, or visit their YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@ELRVS.

Finding a challenge

ELRVS was founded in 2015 by Doyal Kirby, who said he participated in a similar rifle club when he lived in Reno.

“There was nothing like this going on here,” Kirby said. He also believed ELRVS would help ranchers who find their machinery and buildings used for target practice.

“Ranchers are always complaining about people shooting up their stuff. Who knows? Maybe it will save some of their equipment and stuff.”

Among the group’s milestones is the perfect score of 40 points obtained by Dan Downing in February 2019.

“Even in Reno, they’ve never shot a perfect score,” Colyer said.

During Saturday’s match, Downing won second place in a playoff against Colyer. The previous week he won the match, besting Vaughn Harney.

A member since ELRVS’s inception, Downing said he likes “the challenge of competing and trying to maintain your score.”

“It’s fun. It’s a mental challenge because it changes every shot,” he said. “Kind of have to be on your game.”

Regardless of class ranking, everyone competes for the same prizes. But the higher the class, the more challenging it is.

High Mark Construction has pledged to donate materials and labor to extend the firing line to accommodate more people at the shooting range.

There are also plans to add a shade structure and storage container to keep target equipment on site.

But what makes people keep coming back every month to a match?

“I think it’s that you’ve got to try to shoot 40 targets and you might leave here shooting 27, so you’re like, ‘I’ve got to go back and get at least 30 next time,’” Colyer said. “You want to get that perfect score.”

Weather hasn’t affect ELRVS’s scheduled matches. Colyer recalled four consecutive events that were in subzero temperatures. One match in December was minus-9 degrees.

“But these guys still come out,” Colyer said. “We’ll come out and set up and be like, ‘No one will show up today.” And we’ll still get 20 people. It’s crazy. People want to get out and shoot.”